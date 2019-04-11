



— A 30-year-old parolee was arrested for indecent exposure and violation of parole after reportedly following a woman to her work and exposing his penis to her.

Vacaville police say the woman was heading to work around noon when she noticed a man following her. As she was cleaning a hotel room, the man reportedly walked in, exposed himself, and began making sexual comments to her. Police say the woman was able to keep her cool and asked the man to leave.

The victim called the police and they were able to identify the suspect as Vacaville resident Jessie Montero.

READ ALSO: Coffee Shop Criminals Strike Again, Grabbing Computers From Patrons

Montero was located a few hours later near his residence on his black BMX bike. Police responded to the area and placed him under arrest.

He has been charged with indecent exposure and violation of parole.