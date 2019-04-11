SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A red-shouldered hawk on the mend at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue will need another surgery.

Staff says a bullet was removed from the hawk’s wing after it was shot in the Sacramento area this past weekend.

Veterinarians were able to remove the bullet from the bird’s wing, but staff says the bird will need another surgery in about four to six weeks.

“The equivalent of a bird wing is like our arms, so it’s like having a broken arm,” said Greg Grimm, Gold Country Wildlife Rescue’s treasurer. “And of course, with a bird of prey, if they can’t fly, they can’t eat. And so it’s a problem.”

Fish and wildlife cited the person who shot the hawk, Gold Country Wildlife Rescue says.