SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two men are behind bars in separate drug arrests by the Sacramento County Probation Department.

Officers say they served a search warrant on Jorge Nunez in the 7000 block of Bowling Drive. During the search, they say they found approximately 10 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Arrested For Selling Meth

Nearly 10 pounds of meth

He was booked for selling meth.

Officers also served a warrant on Mario Esparza in the 1400 block of Kitchner Road where they say they found:

  • Two pounds of methamphetamine
  • Approximately one pound of heroin
  • 115 grams of cocaine
  • Narcotic paraphernalia
  • Over $7,000 in cash
  • A .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Esparza

Arrested on drug and weapons charges

Cocaine, meth, cash, and a gun.

He was arrested for selling and possessing drugs, along with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

