SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two men are behind bars in separate drug arrests by the Sacramento County Probation Department.

Officers say they served a search warrant on Jorge Nunez in the 7000 block of Bowling Drive. During the search, they say they found approximately 10 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

He was booked for selling meth.

Officers also served a warrant on Mario Esparza in the 1400 block of Kitchner Road where they say they found:

Two pounds of methamphetamine

Approximately one pound of heroin

115 grams of cocaine

Narcotic paraphernalia

Over $7,000 in cash

A .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Esparza

He was arrested for selling and possessing drugs, along with being a felon in possession of a firearm.