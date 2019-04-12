



— Police are looking for the community’s help to identify an attempted kidnapping suspect.

Officers said a 13-year-old girl was walking to school at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of John Still Drive. A male Hispanic adult in a silver 4-door sedan reportedly pulled up next to the girl, asking for directions.

As the girl spoke to the man, she noticed he was masturbating. Police say the victim then turned and started to walk away. The suspect allegedly drove past the victim and pulled his car in front of her. He then got out of the vehicle and tried to pull the girl into the back seat of his car.

The victim was able to get away and ran to the school. Police responded to the school and spoke to the victim.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic adult in his 20’s, with a medium build, approximately 5’4” tall. The suspect has black ‘spikey’ hair and a goatee. The vehicle is described as a 4-door silver or grey sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

Investigators from the Sacramento Police Department encourage any witnesses with information pertaining to this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Witnesses may also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.