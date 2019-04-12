SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was taken away in a stretcher after leading officers on a high-speed chase through the North Sacramento area that ended in a crash.

According to Sacramento police, the chase began overnight into Friday when the driver refused to pull over for an unspecified traffic violation.

Officers say the chase reached 80 mph on city streets at one point.

A PIT maneuver was attempted by officers to try and stop the driver. However, police say this caused the suspect to drive the wrong-way and strike a police vehicle.

The driver eventually crashed on Garden Highway near San Juan Road.

Officers say he tried to get away again, forcing officers to use bean bag rounds to subdue him. The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say officers got to him just in time, as his car caught fire shortly after the crash.