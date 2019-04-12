  • CBS13On Air

Kohl's

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Active duty and veteran military members, and their families, will now get a discount at 15% Kohl’s every Monday.

The retailer’s Military Mondays will run through the end of the year. Customers need to show a valid Military ID, Military Dependent ID, or Veteran ID while paying. The 15% discount is only valid in-store and can’t be combined with other offers, including Kohl’s Cash. Customers also can’t use the discount on certain brands, including Dyson, Levi’s, and Timberland.

 

