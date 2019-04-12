



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fisher-Price issued a recall on Friday for its popular Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after more than 30 infants have died while using it.

Fisher-Price is telling parents and guardians to stop using the product immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

The Rock ‘n Play Sleeper was introduced in 2009. The infants who have died have rolled over while unrestrained or under other circumstances. It was sold in major retailers for $40-$149.

Last week, the Consumer Product Safety Commission recommended that parents stop using the Rock ‘n Play when their baby reaches 3-months, or the child begins exhibiting the capability to roll over.

They also recommended parents use the restraints when their baby is in an “inclined sleep product.”

In order to get the refund or voucher, you must ship the two hub assemblies back to Fisher-Price in a pre-paid envelope.

Consumers are being told to keep the remainder of the unit, and the shipping receipt, until they get a refund or voucher. Refunds will be issued to people who have owned the Rock ‘ Play Sleeper for 6 months or less; vouchers will go to those who have owned it for more than 6 months. It’s expected to take 12-16 weeks to process returns.