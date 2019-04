— Sacramento firefighters say one person is being treated after a fire broke out at a homeless camp.

This happened along the American River Parkway.

It’s early in the season for vegetation fires but we had a significant homeless encampment fire with a burn injury to a homeless person staying in the site. One person was transported for their injuries. https://t.co/3mbmYuQf8E — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) April 12, 2019

Sacramento Fire says it’s relatively early in the season for a vegetation fire.

No word yet on the condition of the burn victim.