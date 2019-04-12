  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Roselyn Sharma, Sacramento News, Sacramento River, Shalvin Sharma


WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews are back out on the Sacramento River on Friday, working to recover the tow truck that crashed into the waters last month.

Shalvinesh Sharma and his wife Roselyn have been missing since their truck plunged off the Pioneer Bridge on March 26.

A barge is now on the river to help with recovery efforts.

On Thursday, a person walking along the river near Garcia Bend Park spotted a body in the water. Officials later confirmed it was Shalvinesh’s body.

Roselyn’s body still hasn’t been found.

Friday, a barge parked under the bridge on the Sacramento River to help in recovering the tow truck. Rapid, frigid waters have complicated and delayed the recovery efforts.

