



— Star Wars fans got some long-awaited news on Friday with the release of a teaser and the title of the upcoming Star Wars movie.

The new teaser (which you can watch below) premiered at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

Disney also released the name of the upcoming movie, The Rise Of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker hits theaters in December.