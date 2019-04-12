  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Disney, movie, Star Wars, talker


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Star Wars fans got some long-awaited news on Friday with the release of a teaser and the title of the upcoming Star Wars movie.

The new teaser (which you can watch below) premiered at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

 

ALSO: Disneyland’s ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Theme Park Opening In May Ahead Of Schedule

Disney also released the name of the upcoming movie, The Rise Of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker hits theaters in December.

 

 

