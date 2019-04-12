



— Police in Turlock say they’ve arrested 48-year-old Damon Witt for possession of child pornography.

They say Witt has worked as a substitute teacher in and around Stanislaus County schools.

Detectives searched Witt’s electronic devices on a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and say they found underage pornographic images.

They do not believe Witt manufactured the images he allegedly possessed.

Turlock detectives are asking anyone who has any additional information about Witt to call them at 209-664-7325.