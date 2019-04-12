



— Stanislaus National Forest officials say numerous people showed up to help clean a picnic area that was vandalized this week, including several juveniles who admitted to the crime.

Nearly 50 volunteers gathered on Friday morning to help clean and repaint tables, grills, trash cans and other surfaces covered with spray paint.

According to the National Forest, five juveniles and one adult have admitted to the vandalism. Three of the youth involved helped with the cleanup Friday morning.

There is no word yet on if they will be charged with a crime.