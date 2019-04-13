



— The California Highway Patrol was forced to use a helicopter to locate and rescue a stranded motorist.

This happened Thursday on Mitchell Mine Road, just east of Sutter Creek

ALSO: Warm Weather Brings Swarms Of Bees To Businesses, Homes

They say the vehicle became stuck in the snow and their ground crews were unable to locate it.

Once located, CHP landed its helicopter nearby and helped free the vehicle from the snow.