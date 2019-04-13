  • CBS13On Air

SUTTER CREEK


SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol was forced to use a helicopter to locate and rescue a stranded motorist.

This happened Thursday on Mitchell Mine Road, just east of Sutter Creek

They say the vehicle became stuck in the snow and their ground crews were unable to locate it.

Once located, CHP landed its helicopter nearby and helped free the vehicle from the snow.

 

