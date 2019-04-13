  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —  A team of divers partially lifted the tow truck that’s been sitting at the bottom of the Sacramento River for the past two-and-a-half weeks, although the vehicle remains submerged under water.

On Saturday, divers from a private company went down to the truck, which is sitting on the river bottom around 30 feet under water.

ALSO: Rescue Crews Believe The Body Of Roselyn Sharma Is Still Inside Sunken Tow Truck

The body of Rosylen Sharma may still be inside the tow truck.

Her husband’s body was discovered Thursday down river at Garcia Bend.

Both were inside the vehicle when it was involved in a collision that sent it over the side of the highway and into the river.

The dive team from the company, CS Marine Constructors of Vallejo, will try to lift the truck out completely on Sunday.

