SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor Gavin Newsom is asking for federal aid to help California recover from this February’s storms.

On Saturday, Governo Newsom requested Presidential Major Disaster Declarations to bolster ongoing recovery efforts.

If approved, the aid would help state, tribal, and local governments with recovery projects.

The Governor’s request follows the state of emergency previously declared for 33 counties due to the February storms.

