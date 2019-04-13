  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMRansom
    8:00 PMThe Code
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:domestic, murder, police, Vacaville


VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two men are behind bars in Vacaville after police responded to a domestic dispute call.

It happened on Peregrine Way around 2:30 Saturday morning.

ALSO: 2 Men Suspected Of Breaking Into, Burglarizing Vacaville Apartments That Recently Caught Fire

Police say when they arrived at the scene they found a woman deceased in the home.

They arrested 42-year-old Marcus Smith for homicide and his brother, 26-year-old Kevin Smith, for being an accessory after the fact.

Charged with murder

Charged with accessory after the fact

Police are not releasing the name of the woman at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s