



— Two men are behind bars in Vacaville after police responded to a domestic dispute call.

It happened on Peregrine Way around 2:30 Saturday morning.

ALSO: 2 Men Suspected Of Breaking Into, Burglarizing Vacaville Apartments That Recently Caught Fire

Police say when they arrived at the scene they found a woman deceased in the home.

They arrested 42-year-old Marcus Smith for homicide and his brother, 26-year-old Kevin Smith, for being an accessory after the fact.

Police are not releasing the name of the woman at this time.