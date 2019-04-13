  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Placer County deputies arrested 44-year-old Robert Weathers for allegedly throwing gasoline on people and trying to light it on fire.

It happened on Friday in Newcastle.

Deputies say someone hired Weathers to do some yard work, when he suddenly poured gasoline on the homeowner’s driveway, in a garage, and on a truck. They say when the homeowner confronted Weathers, he then threw the gasoline and attempted to light it.

Weathers is a registered sex offender, according to police.

He is facing numerous charges, including arson causing great bodily injury.

