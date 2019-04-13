



— One of the wanted suspects in the murder 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Kirk Burchard is in jail in Clark County, Nevada.

Records show Diana Pena is now behind bars. She’s charged with murder and conspiracy in the case.

Pena is expected to be back in court on Monday.

Jon Kennison, the reported boyfriend of Playboy model Kelsey Turner, is still wanted. Turner, the first person arrested in the case, was found in Stockton.

Turner made her first court appearance in Stockton this past week.