WOODLAND (CBS13) — A small plane crashed Saturday morning into a field in western Davis.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s a single-engine Europa and that it flipped over in a field as it was taking off from the Yolo County Airport.

Courtesy: Yolo County Sheriff

Firefighters on the scene say they extracted the pilot and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

