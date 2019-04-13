Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) — A small plane crashed Saturday morning into a field in western Davis.
The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s a single-engine Europa and that it flipped over in a field as it was taking off from the Yolo County Airport.
Courtesy: Yolo County Sheriff
Firefighters on the scene say they extracted the pilot and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.