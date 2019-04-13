



— Everything’s asparagus in Stockton this weekend.

The annual event, held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, celebrates the county’s history with asparagus.

The festival offers more than 20 different ways to eat the vegetable.

Some of those ways include asparagus infused ice cream, waffles, and cheesesteak.

