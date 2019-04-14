  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:police, shooting, Stockton, Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say they’re looking for two people in connection with an early morning shooting inside a Stockton bar that sent four men to the hospital.

One of those victims is reportedly in critical condition. The other three are expected to survive.

ALSO: Police: Stockton Drug Store Employee, Suspects Exchange Gunfire

The shooting occurred at El Tahur on East Main Street in Stockton around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

CBS13 will update this story when we get more information.

 

