



— Police say they’re looking for two people in connection with an early morning shooting inside a Stockton bar that sent four men to the hospital.

One of those victims is reportedly in critical condition. The other three are expected to survive.

The shooting occurred at El Tahur on East Main Street in Stockton around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

