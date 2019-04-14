



— Police in Lincoln arrested a 20-year-old man accused of indecent exposure at three different locations around town.

They say they received three separate 9-1-1 calls within minutes on Saturday evening of a man exposing himself to people.

Officers say they quickly found the suspect’s vehicle and arrested Joseph Shelton for the crimes.

He was booked into the South Placer Jail, where his bail was set at $60,000.