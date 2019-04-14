  • CBS13On Air

LONG BEACH (CBS13) — Andrew Rossi won the Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday for the second straight year.

The native of Nevada City led on all but five of the 85 laps.

ALSO: Nevada City’s Alexander Rossi Wins IndyCar Long Beach Grand Prix

Driving the number 27 NAPA Auto Parts Honda, Rossi finished the race more than 20 seconds ahead of his closest competitor.

This was Rossi’s sixth NTT IndyCar Series victory.

 

