



— Andrew Rossi won the Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday for the second straight year.

The native of Nevada City led on all but five of the 85 laps.

Driving the number 27 NAPA Auto Parts Honda, Rossi finished the race more than 20 seconds ahead of his closest competitor.

This was Rossi’s sixth NTT IndyCar Series victory.