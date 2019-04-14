  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Arrest, kidnapping, Sacramento, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police have made an arrest in an attempted kidnapping.

20-year-old Joseph Dumarce is behind bars, accused of trying to kidnap a 13-year-old girl Friday morning on the 2200 block of John Still Drive.

Officers say Dumarce pulled up next to the girl, asking for directions. As the girl spoke to him, she noticed he was masturbating. Police say the victim then turned and started to walk away.

Dumarce then allegedly drove past the victim and pulled his car in front of her. He then got out of the vehicle and tried to pull the girl into the back seat of his car.

Police credit the extensive investigation by patrol officers, detectives, and patrol supervisors for helping identify and locate Dumarce.

