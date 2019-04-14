



— Placer County deputies were called to an Auburn Rite aid for a reported shoplifting incident.

That’s where they say they found 34-year old Marcell Clark with more than $300 worth of stolen merchandise.

After searching Clark, they say they also found:

A stack of counterfeit $100 bills

A large metal magnet used to demagnetize anti-theft devices

Small plastic baggies containing Fentanyl

Bag of stolen items

Clark was booked into the Auburn Jail and charged with petty theft, possession of Fentanyl, possession of burglary tools, possession of tear gas by a felon, and forgery.