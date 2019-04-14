Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) — Placer County deputies were called to an Auburn Rite aid for a reported shoplifting incident.
That’s where they say they found 34-year old Marcell Clark with more than $300 worth of stolen merchandise.
After searching Clark, they say they also found:
- A stack of counterfeit $100 bills
- A large metal magnet used to demagnetize anti-theft devices
- Small plastic baggies containing Fentanyl
- Bag of stolen items
Clark was booked into the Auburn Jail and charged with petty theft, possession of Fentanyl, possession of burglary tools, possession of tear gas by a felon, and forgery.