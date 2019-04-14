  • CBS13On Air

AUBURN (CBS13) — Placer County deputies were called to an Auburn Rite aid for a reported shoplifting incident.

That’s where they say they found 34-year old Marcell Clark with more than $300 worth of stolen merchandise.

After searching Clark, they say they also found:

  • A stack of counterfeit $100 bills
  • A large metal magnet used to demagnetize anti-theft devices
  • Small plastic baggies containing Fentanyl
  • Bag of stolen items

Clark was booked into the Auburn Jail and charged with petty theft, possession of Fentanyl, possession of burglary tools, possession of tear gas by a felon, and forgery.

