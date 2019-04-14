  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:mayor pete, Pete Buttigieg, presidential race, West Sacramento


SOUTH BEND, IND. (CBS13) — Mayor Pete Buttigieg officially launched his presidential campaign today in South Bend, Indiana.

West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon was on stage, helping excite the crowd.

ALSO: West Sacramento Mayor Heads To Border To Help Immigrant Children Separated From Families

Mayor Cabaldon told the packed building why he is supporting Buttigieg for president, specifically relating to Buttigieg as a fellow openly gay mayor.

Pete Buttigieg is the 18th Democrat to officially announce they are vying for the White House in 2020.

