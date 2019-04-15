LIVE COVERAGE:The famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is on fire
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento’s own CAKE is coming to the Golden 1 Center for a co-headlining tour in September.

CAKE will be teaming up with fellow alternative rock artist Ben Folds for the tour, which will hit several West Coast spots this summer.

The tour is scheduled to swing by Sacramento on Sept. 11.

CAKE is arguably one of the best-known bands to come out Sacramento. The group was found by John McCrea back in 1991 and have been a staple on alt-rock radio since their first single “Rock ‘n’ Roll Lifestyle” dropped in 1995.

Tickets for the Golden 1 Center show go on sale Friday, April 19.

