CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights Police arrested a bank robbery suspect Monday who was on already on parole for bank robbery.

Police said a report of a robbery at the Bank of the West on Greenback Lane came in from an employee Monday afternoon. The employee said a lone man entered the bank, approached a teller and passed them a note demanding money.

The note reportedly mentioned a gun, but the suspect did not brandish a weapon or use one during the robbery. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and ran off. He was described as wearing a red beanie and in possession of a lot of clothing.

Police responded to the area, quickly locating and identifying 20-year-old Giovanni Johnson from Sacramento. Johnson was arrested for robbery and violation of parole.

CHPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed anything related to this incident or may have additional information, to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department at (916) 727-5500.