SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A standoff came to a peaceful end in Del Paso Heights early Monday morning after shots fired at a taxi driver.

Police responded just after midnight on Grand Avenue. Officers say the suspect got out of a taxi and went into a home before coming back out with a firearm – and shot at the driver.

A SWAT team arrived when the suspect refused to leave the home.

Officers say the suspect eventually surrendered peacefully. The suspect’s name has not been released at this point.

The taxi driver was not injured, police say.