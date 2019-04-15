



— A 49-year-old man, Damien Michael, was found dead inside his own home Sunday and investigators say a family member discovered his body.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without him. I really don’t,” Michael’s mother, Carol Bernard, said.

Bernard says she and Michael usually talk all the time, but when he didn’t show up to dinner last week, she knew something was wrong.

“Then the next day the phone started to go less rings until finally, after a few days, went dead, and I know that wasn’t like him not to recharge his phone,”

Bernard said.

On Sunday, Bernard and another family member got tired of waiting. They went to Michael’s house in South Sacramento but even before going inside, they were terrified of what was on the other side of the door.

“He had seen him laying on the floor and he had seen blood on the floor,” Bernard said.

Deputies say Michael was the “victim of a violent attack.” Deputies and Michael’s family are desperate to find out who left him lying in a pool of his own blood.

“He took away a good person and he took away my kid’s father and my grandkid’s grandfather,” Michael’s ex-wife, Yvette Joesph, said.

Instead of planning her son’s 50th birthday, Bernard is now planning his funeral.

“I just hope they catch the person who did it or they turn themselves in. You know you gotta live with what you did,” Carol said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).