SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake centered near the Geysers jolted north bay residents awake early Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 4:45 a.m. and epicentered about six miles north of the massive Geysers geothermic project.

It was near Cobb Mountain at a depth of 1 kilometers. No injuries or damage was reported.