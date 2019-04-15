



— LGBTQ+ youth in need of housing will soon be able to find temporary housing in Sacramento.

A transitional housing facility is set to open in two months near 20th and P Streets in Midtown. It’s open to 18-to-24-year-olds who identify as LGBTQ+ and are experiencing homelessness.

The new facility will have 12 beds as part of the Short-term Transitional Emergency Program. This, along with a 10-bed Host Home Pilot Program, will increase the Sacramento LGBT Community Center’s capacity to support LGBTQ+ youth to 28 beds.

The center already has a 6-bed Transitional Living Program that opened in 2018.

The 12-bed facility will open in June and will be a 90-day shelter. Clothing, meals, and medical care will also be provided in addition to case management, and assistance in obtaining identification documents.

The facility is an expansion of the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. According to the Center, the programs are funded in part by grants from the California Office of Emergency Services, matching funds from the City through its state Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) allocation, and the support of private donors.

The city is set to approve the funding for the programs at the city council meeting next week.