RED BLUFF (AP) — Officials say a Northern California police officer on Sunday shot and killed a man who was threatening to strike officers with a large stick.

A statement from Red Bluff police Chief Kyle Sanders says the man refused the officers’ orders to drop the stick and walked away from them.

He says officers then used a stun gun and a bean bag to get the man to comply but that didn’t work.

Sanders says that when the man came toward the officers with the large stick raised, one of them shot him once.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.

Sanders says Red Bluff Cpl. Stephen Harper fired the fatal shot and that he has been put on administrative leave.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

