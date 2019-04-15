  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, Sacramento Choral Society & Orchestra


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As flames engulfed the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, crowds watched as more than 800 years of history burned before their eyes.

Hearts dropped all over the world, and dozens of talented singers from the Sacramento area who have performed at the cathedral mourned what’s been lost.

In 2015, 120 members of the Sacramento Choral Society and Orchestra sang their hearts out in the Notre Dame Cathedral. The sights were amazing and for this group, the sound was even better.

READ: What Priceless Relics Are Housed At Notre Dame Cathedral?

So many smiling faces with such happy memories are a stark contrast to the new reality at the cathedral. While they mourn what is lost, the choir is so proud of the role they played in Notre Dame Cathedral’s history.

Donald Kendrick, the choral society’s conductor, also took a Sacramento State choir to Notre Dame to perform during the 1980s.

