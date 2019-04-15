



— The Boston Marathon is over and local runner John Almeda finished in three hours, 52 minutes, and three seconds.

His half marathon split was one hour and 39 minutes.

You did great John and we are all so proud of you. #BostonMarathon2019 pic.twitter.com/WjcQqdHE5y — Fly Brave Foundation (@Flybrave4autism) April 15, 2019

Almeda ran the California International Marathon in 2017 with a broken ankle and still managed to qualify for Boston. This past December he ran the CIM again and finished in 3:17.

John has nonverbal autism. He placed 12,908 overall and came in 8,929 in the men’s race.

A local company was so inspired by his story, they decided to sponsor him. Total Nutrition asked for a meeting and John’s mother Vanessa tells said she was shocked to hear what they had to say.

“The first thing out of their mouths was–we sponsor athletes and we would love to take John on. We think he’s amazing and they’re paying all of our airfare,” Vanessa said.

In March, his mom told CBS13 this has been John’s dream for years.

“The thing is, this was his dream–he’s been watching Boston on YouTube videos for years and this is his dream and he’s made it there,” Vanessa said.

Congratulations, John!