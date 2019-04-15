  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s about to start feeling a lot more like spring in the coming days, but not before another winter blast.

Periods of heavy rain and snow in the high country are expected later Monday and into Tuesday as another system moves through. With the snow level coming down to the 5500’ level, people heading up the mountains should expect and prepare for chain controls.

Forecasters say the heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. and lasts until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm is also bringing much cooler than average temperatures to Northern California.

But, temperatures are expected to shoot back up by Wednesday. Highs across the Central Valley are expected to climb up to the lower to mid-80s.

By Thursday, temperatures are expected to be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

