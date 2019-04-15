SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s about to start feeling a lot more like spring in the coming days, but not before another winter blast.

Periods of heavy rain and snow in the high country are expected later Monday and into Tuesday as another system moves through. With the snow level coming down to the 5500’ level, people heading up the mountains should expect and prepare for chain controls.

Periods of heavy rain & mountain snow are expected tomorrow – early Tuesday. Be prepared for a wet work commute across #NorCal & mountain travel delays beginning midday! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/joSSkF7ITc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 15, 2019

Forecasters say the heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon and evening. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. and lasts until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The storm is also bringing much cooler than average temperatures to Northern California.

But, temperatures are expected to shoot back up by Wednesday. Highs across the Central Valley are expected to climb up to the lower to mid-80s.

By Thursday, temperatures are expected to be 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.