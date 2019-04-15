



— Heavy rain and snow are expected in the foothills Monday evening and into Tuesday. This comes as many in Northern California are traveling for spring break.

The chance to see some snow during a week off brought three Bay Area fourth graders to Boreal Ski Resort in Soda Springs.

“I’ve never seen snow before a few years ago except at the grocery store, so I just thought it would be a nice experience and low and behold,” said Tia Paczkowski, a 4th-grade skier.

For Paczkowski and her friends, a trip to the mountains was a chance to overcome their fear of the slopes.

“You just sort of need to go for it. I was afraid of doing that slope and then I started to ski down and realized how fun it was,” Paczkowski said.

Most hitting the slopes Monday planned to be out of there by Monday night to avoid the storm.

“I’m a little nervous. We’re leaving before that’s for sure because I’ve got to go to work in the morning,” Samantha Banzon said.

Boreal Ski Resort is expected to close its slopes in about a week for the change in season.