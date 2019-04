BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – A missing father and his two children are now home safe after being reported missing in Butte County since Sunday.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says, shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, the wife of Michael Mercado called to say a local citizen found him and his two children and drove them home.

Deputies immediately went to the home to confirm all three missing people were accounted for.

No medical attention was needed.