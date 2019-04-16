  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove, Interstate 5, Sacramento News, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A CHP-South Sacramento officer helped deliver a baby on Interstate 5 Monday night.

California Highway Patrol says – just before 9 p.m. – the parents were on the way to the hospital when they had to pull over near Lambert Road, south of Elk Grove.

When Officer Dibene found their car, the baby was nearly here.

The officer went to get the EMT bag from his patrol car, but by the time he got back the baby had been delivered.

But, the baby wasn’t breathing. Officer Dibene then took the newborn and started to gently hit him on the back until he started crying and breathing, then handed him back to mom.

Both mom and baby are now in the hospital in good health.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s