CISCO GROVE (CBS13) – A jackknifed big rig is causing major problems for drivers on Interstate 80 in the high country.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of the freeway, near the Cisco Grove off ramp.

The driver of the rig says the truck started sliding down on the curve, bouncing between the guardrails on each side of the freeway a few times, before jackknifing and getting stuck.

The driver also says the roadway was slippery due to the current snowy conditions.

Right now, Caltrans is holding westbound traffic back near the Donner Lake Interchange. Caltrans estimates the road to reopen by 9 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is open, but chains are required in that direction.

Snow is expected to continue to accumulate through Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m.

