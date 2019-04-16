



— A Northern California photographer grabbed his camera and recorded history when the Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire. As the flames tore through the 850-year-old cathedral, Randy Haron was standing nearby taking pictures.

Haron is a professional photographer and also owns Fresno’s Haron Jaguar Land Rover dealership. He was visiting Paris with his son when he heard about the fire at the cathedral.

“I loaded up my equipment, put it on my back and ran a couple miles to the scene and was just devastated by it. It was pretty hard to watch because I come here quite often to shoot photography,” Haron said.

Haron shot pictures of the flames, the firefighters, and the throngs of people who gathered to watch what was happening. Some of those people grabbed hoses to help the firefighters.

Haron stayed at the scene through the night and as the sun came up. He was amazed at what firefighters were able to accomplish.

“To see them get it under control. They did an unbelievable job. They’re the real heroes,” Haron said.

France says it will rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral, and Haron can’t wait to see it happen.

“Thank God they were able to save the structure. The structure looks pretty good,” Haron said.

Approximately 50 inspectors have been assigned to determine the fire’s cause.