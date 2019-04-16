



— The Lodi Police Department is looking for information on a suspect wanted in connection to the 2018 shooting death of 31-year-old Ruben Rodriguez.

Police have identified 19-year-old Christian Orozco of Lodi as the suspect in the murder investigation. The fatal shooting happened on May 11, 2018, in the 700 block of W. Vine Street.

READ: Family Desperate For Answers After 49-Year-Old Father Found Dead In His Home

There is a warrant out for Orozco’s arrest and detectives are seeking information on his current whereabouts.

If you have information regarding Orozco or this shooting please contact Detective Bristow at 209-333-6872 or the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. The Lodi Crime Stoppers Program offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest, please reference LPD Case #18-3032.