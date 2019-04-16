LOOMIS (CBS13) – Deputies say a man got out of his SUV just in time before the whole thing went up in flames.

The incident happened Tuesday morning in the parking of the Raley’s grocery store in Loomis.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, the man told deputies he was driving down the road when he thought he could smoke. He pulled over to see where the smell was coming from.

Flames erupted the second he stepped out of his car.

South Placer Fire District crews responded to the scene and quickly went to work, but – from the photos taken of the aftermath – it appears the SUV is a loss.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

Exactly what caused the fire is unclear at this point.