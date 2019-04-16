  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH (AP) – The decision to include a brightly colored American flag graphic on the side of freshly painted police cars will be taken up again by leaders of a small coastal city in Southern California.

The Laguna Beach City Council will decide at its Tuesday meeting whether to keep the logo or choose an alternative.

Some residents feel the red, white and blue design is too aggressive while others are surprised that anyone would object to the American flag.

The council agreed earlier this year to repaint its squad cars in black and white with the stars and stripes running through the word “police” on the doors. The city has 11 police vehicles.

The proposed graphic that the council approved in February was a more muted version of the design that now appears on the cars.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s