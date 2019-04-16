  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:coyote, San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A man found an adorable newborn puppy in a Southern California canyon. But that puppy was no puppy — it was a coyote.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported on Monday that San Diego Humane Society officers received a call from the Tierrasanta resident who found the abandoned newborn while walking his dog in a nearby canyon.

The man scooped it up, took it back to his house and summoned the officers.

Upon examination, the officers discovered that the newborn animal was a coyote.

The Humane Society delivered the animal to Project Wildlife for care before transfer to a Ramona animal sanctuary, The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center, which rehabilitates and releases native wildlife.

If all goes well, the coyote will be released in the same general area when it is old enough.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s