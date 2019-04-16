  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:San Diego State, Selena

SAN DIEGO (CBS13) – A course in all things Selena is coming to San Diego State University next Spring.

The Associate Professor who will teach the Selena & Latinx Media Representation course tweeted the news Tuesday, Selena’s birthday, writing that the course “explores and deconstructs the socio-cultural mediated representations of intersectional Latinx identities by analyzing the music, career & influence of @SelenaLaLeyenda.” He goes on to say that the course will look at her influence on Latinx media, media personalities, audience reception, and niche marketing.

The Selena course is being offered through the School of Journalism and Media Studies within the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts. Students can register starting November 1.

