STOCKTON (CBS13) – Vandals defaced a Stockton children’s amusement park over the weekend – but officials say they’ll be ready for the start of the season.

Pixie Woods is a fairytale-inspired playground for children. It opens once the weather gets warmer and has been enjoyed by Stockton families since 1954.

However, at some point this past weekend, vandals struck.

Locks were cut all and graffiti was scribbled all around the park. A fire truck, several pieces of artwork and walls were defaced.

Crews with the City of Stockton are now cleaning up the mess. Officials say the damage will not delay the park’s scheduled opening come May 4.

No suspect information has been released yet.

Pixie Woods will be open Saturdays and Sundays starting May 4 and 5, then Thursday through Sunday come June.