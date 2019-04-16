A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police are investigating the suspicious death of a 70-year-old woman on the 6100 block of Alturas Avenue.

Officials say officers responded to the residence on Alturas Ave. around 2 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a family member who located his 70-year-old mother deceased inside the house.

Detectives arrested the woman’s son, 44-year-old Michael Trejo, for felony elder neglect, violating a restraining order, and a warrant. Trejo was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Detectives are still investigating the scene and are awaiting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigation Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.