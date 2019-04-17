



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gas prices in California are now averaging more than $4 a gallon for regular and drivers are paying the highest gas prices in the past five years.

AAA puts the average price of a gallon of regular gas at $4.01. A year ago the average price was $3.55 a gallon.

What’s behind the nearly 50 cent increase? Unexpected and planned maintenance at six of the state’s 10 refineries has led to a reduction in output, according to AAA. In order to make up for the gas shortage, refineries have needed to rely on imports- which means higher transportation costs. Those costs have been passed onto customers.

California is also in the process of changing over to the “summer blend” which is always more expensive.

Gas Price Averages:

Sacramento: $3.92 vs. $3.45 (2018)

Stockton: $3.92 vs. $3.44 (2018)

Fairfield: $3.93 vs. $3.48 (2018)

Yolo: $3.89 vs. $3.43 (2018)

Yuba City: $3.85 vs. $3.35 (2018)

Modesto: $3.85 vs. $3.38 (2018)

The highest average price for a gallon of gas:

Sacramento: $4.57 on June 17, 2008

Stockton: $4.57 on June 19, 2008

Fairfield: $4.63 on October 10, 2012

Yolo: $4.60 on June 16, 2008

Yuba City: $4.59 on June 18, 2008

Modesto: $4.55 on October 9, 2012

Nationally, drivers are paying an average of $2.83 a gallon. Alabama has the lowest price per gallon with an average of $2.50.