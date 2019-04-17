SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gas prices in California are now averaging more than $4 a gallon for regular and drivers are paying the highest gas prices in the past five years.
AAA puts the average price of a gallon of regular gas at $4.01. A year ago the average price was $3.55 a gallon.
What’s behind the nearly 50 cent increase? Unexpected and planned maintenance at six of the state’s 10 refineries has led to a reduction in output, according to AAA. In order to make up for the gas shortage, refineries have needed to rely on imports- which means higher transportation costs. Those costs have been passed onto customers.
SEE ALSO: What’s The Best/Worst Day to Buy Gas In California?
California is also in the process of changing over to the “summer blend” which is always more expensive.
Gas Price Averages:
- Sacramento: $3.92 vs. $3.45 (2018)
- Stockton: $3.92 vs. $3.44 (2018)
- Fairfield: $3.93 vs. $3.48 (2018)
- Yolo: $3.89 vs. $3.43 (2018)
- Yuba City: $3.85 vs. $3.35 (2018)
- Modesto: $3.85 vs. $3.38 (2018)
The highest average price for a gallon of gas:
- Sacramento: $4.57 on June 17, 2008
- Stockton: $4.57 on June 19, 2008
- Fairfield: $4.63 on October 10, 2012
- Yolo: $4.60 on June 16, 2008
- Yuba City: $4.59 on June 18, 2008
- Modesto: $4.55 on October 9, 2012
Nationally, drivers are paying an average of $2.83 a gallon. Alabama has the lowest price per gallon with an average of $2.50.