Filed Under:Dairy Farmers


(CBS) — There’s a viral video bringing attention to the struggles of American dairy farmers. It was posted by a farmer in Minnesota where the median income dropped in 2018 from about $43,000 to less than $15,000.

From Pine Island, from deep within a proud way of life, you can hear a cry for help from the heart.

Dairy farmer Mark Berg went on Facebook last week to vent his frustration bordering on desperation.

“Literally just got done arguing with my dad — just yelling, screaming — back and forth,” Berg said. “And, it never used to be that way.”

“It’s not about having money,” Berg said in the Facebook video. “But when you literally work day in and day out all the time to — for nothing. You gain nothing. We’ve gained nothing.”

Read more on CBS News.

 

